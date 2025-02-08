abrdn plc Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 38.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $90.53.

Separately, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

