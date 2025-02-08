Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,801 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,589,000 after buying an additional 20,762,226 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,571,000 after acquiring an additional 291,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.