abrdn plc Sells 83,225 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

WERN opened at $34.44 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.