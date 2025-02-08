abrdn plc Sells 18,141 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

AVTR opened at $19.15 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

