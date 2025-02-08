Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,321 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Camtek by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Camtek stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

