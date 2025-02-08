DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $531,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $679.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.68 and a 1 year high of $698.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $623.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
