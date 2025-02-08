Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

