Jennison Associates LLC Invests $227,000 in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.
Global-E Online Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $61.51.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- What is a SEC Filing?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.