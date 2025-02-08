Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.39% of Camtek worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Camtek by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

