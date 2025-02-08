Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

