abrdn plc Sells 198,071 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,071 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.90% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $12.12 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

