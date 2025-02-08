The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

