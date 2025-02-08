abrdn plc Sells 178,474 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,474 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,927,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

