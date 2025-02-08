eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of eBay worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,614 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in eBay by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,292 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.83 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

