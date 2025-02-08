abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428,017 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

