abrdn plc Purchases 98,227 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,396.96. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,415 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

