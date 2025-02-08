DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS:SPYI opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

