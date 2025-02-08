Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 66.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 323.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.08%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

