abrdn plc Has $14.45 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Copart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

