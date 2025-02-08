DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

