abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $264.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

