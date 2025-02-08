DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 11,953 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.16 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

