DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 11,953 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.16 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.