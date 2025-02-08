Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $119,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 755,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 737,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after buying an additional 384,246 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

