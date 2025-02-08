DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 105,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $980.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

