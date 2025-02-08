SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE UHT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 224.43%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

