Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $85,554.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,782.30. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,415 shares of company stock worth $2,015,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,611,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

