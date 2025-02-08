SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,863 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Astronics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Astronics by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.17 million, a P/E ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astronics

Astronics Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.