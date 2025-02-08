Community Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 11.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 865.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 803,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 720,680 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 424,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.