Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.97.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

