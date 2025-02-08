J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 196.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.Jill by 22.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 58.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.Jill

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,686.85. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,745.52. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,341 shares of company stock worth $781,538 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.