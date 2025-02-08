SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,097 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 133.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 623,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $100.01 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

