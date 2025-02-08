DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 1,512.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89.
About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
