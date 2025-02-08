DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

