Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $36.21 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

