T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.78% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TGRW stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

