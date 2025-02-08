T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRWFree Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.78% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TGRW stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.