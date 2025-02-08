Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Moderna by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.