DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,878,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $101.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

