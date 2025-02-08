DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 187 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 112,842 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

