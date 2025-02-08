DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 889.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

