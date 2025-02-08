DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

