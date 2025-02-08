DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,079,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $703,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $207,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.59.

CHKP opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.92. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $226.02.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

