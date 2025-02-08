DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 251 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,484.10. The trade was a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.30.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $327.56 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.46 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

