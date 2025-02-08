StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.36. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

