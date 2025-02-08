StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.36. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Edap Tms
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Featured Stories
