Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
CMPR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress
Cimpress Trading Down 0.9 %
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.75%. Analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,253,000 after acquiring an additional 140,899 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.