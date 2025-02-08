BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $317,366.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

