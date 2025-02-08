StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

