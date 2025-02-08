Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Oragenics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.