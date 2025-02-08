Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

