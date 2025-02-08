Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOKGet Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOKFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.