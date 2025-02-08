Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

