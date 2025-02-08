StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.