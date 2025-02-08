StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.93.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
