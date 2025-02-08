Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

WAL opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

